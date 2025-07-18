Rangpur Riders all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed dropped the catch of Dubai Capitals batter Niroshan Dickwella during a Global Super League 2025 match. The video of the catch miss has gone viral, with many trolling the all-rounder. The trolls are not just because Iftikhar Ahmed missed an easy one, after being in the accurate zone after the ball was in the sky for a long time, but mostly because of his gesture during the attempt and missing it. While waiting for the ball, Iftikhar Ahmed was gesturing with his hand as if he was saying for the ball to come towards him. Seeing the instance, the commentator wittingly said "Come to me, Come to me, Come to me, Come! Bye Bye". Fans have trolled the Pakistani cricketer for his "Come To Me" gesture during the Dubai Capitals vs Rangpur Riders GSL 2025 match. Jos Buttler Becomes Second England Player To Complete 13,000 Runs in T20s, Achieves Feat During Lancashire vs Yorkshire Vitality T20 Blast 2025 Match.

'Aa Ja Bhai Aa Ja'

Why was he calling the ball.. Like "aa ja bhai aa ja" — Blue_Pom (@oscarpomchelsea) July 18, 2025

'Clear Mistake of Ball'

The way he was calling the ball, it did not come that way Clear mistake of ball😞😓 — cricket ka keeda (@crickekakeeda26) July 18, 2025

'Blaming' Ball

He is blaming the bowl for not coming in his hands 🤣 — kamal rao (@aasankamalX) July 18, 2025

'The Inspiration'

'Acting Ke 500 Rupay'

Acting ke 500 rupay extra do — Raj Kr. Sah (@rajkumarsah601) July 18, 2025

'Cant Beat This'

