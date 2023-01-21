In the match 10 of the ILT20 Dubai Capitals take on Sharjah Warriors. The Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors International League T20 match is scheduled to be held on Saturday, January 21. The match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai and is slated to start at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Zee Cinema will provide the live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch the free live streaming of the game on the Zee5 website and app in various regional languages like Tamil, Telegu, Kannada, Bengali and Malayalam.

Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors Live Streaming Online

A must win clash is headed your way! Catch #DCvSW open the #BawaalBingeWeekend with Cricket Safari from 3:00 PM and the match from 3:30 PM.#CricketOnZee #HarBallBawaal #DPWorldILT20 pic.twitter.com/PgILd1q7F1 — Zee Cricket (@ilt20onzee) January 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)