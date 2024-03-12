Ahead of IPL 2024, Rajasthan Royals have decided to show a great gesture as they are all set wear an all-pink jersey instead of their regular jersey due to a special occasion on April 6. During the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Jaipur, they will wear a special jersey reflecting Rajasthan Royals foundation's efforts to provide clean energy to rural women and will also represent tie-dying, the traditional Rajasthani Women's attire. How to Buy IPL 2024 Tickets Online: Check Details to Buy Indian Premier League Season 17 Match Tickets.

Rajasthan Royals To Wear All-Pink Jersey

On April 06, we’re wearing a special jersey for one #PinkPromise. Here’s why! 💗👇 pic.twitter.com/CBXKHAPLDn — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 12, 2024

Rajasthan Royals To Wear Jersey Representing Women Empowerment

Special jersey. Special cause. April 06 🔥 To the women of Rajasthan and India, this #PinkPromise is for you. 💗 #AuratHaiTohBharatHai 🇮🇳 | @RoyalRajasthanF pic.twitter.com/uhXpJ2QVgX — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)