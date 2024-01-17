IND vs AFG 3rd T20I 2024 Toss Update: India Opt to Bat First; Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan and Sanju Samson Return to Playing XI

Rohit Sharma confirms that Team India is looking to try out a few things and they have opted to bat first irrespective of the circumstances.

Socially Team Latestly| Jan 17, 2024 06:43 PM IST

India face Afghanistan in the 3rd T20I in the three-match series at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Indian Captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first as they look for some challenge. Rohit also confirms three changes in the team as Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh gets replaced with Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav and Avesh Khan. Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran also confirms three changes as Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Fareed Ahmad Malik comes in for Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Noor Ahmad. ‘Wish You Lot of Success’, Rohit Sharma Leaves a Special Note and Autograph for Indore’s Beloved Dancing Traffic Cop.

IND vs AFG 3rd T20I 2024 Toss Update

