Indian cricket team's skipper Rohit Sharma went on to leave a special message and an autograph on a piece of paper for Indore's very famous dancing traffic cop which said "Love your energy, wish you a lot of success". And just below that written text was captain Rohit Sharma's autograph. To this gesture, the traffic cop took to his social media and shared a post. The post is originally captioned in Hindi. The caption said, "I asked him for an autograph but due to duty I could not take it from him but the captain remembered this thing and while going back he left a note and an autograph to the bus driver of the Indian team so that he can give it to me." Fan Who Hugged Virat Kohli During Indore T20I Gets Felicitated By His Friends, Video Goes Viral.

Have a look at the social media post by Dancing Traffic Cop

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)