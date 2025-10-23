It is not a usual scene to see Virat Kohli depart for a duck in ODIs. To see such a scene in two back-to-back ODIs is a rare event, so rare that it happened for the first time in his career. Virat Kohli scored 0 runs in 4 balls, getting out via lbw by Australia national cricket team pacer Xavier Bartlett. As the Indian cricket team legend departed for a duck at Adelaide Oval during the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025, many shared their reactions on social media. Virat Kohli Wicket Video: Watch India Star Batter Perish for Duck in Successive Innings for the First Time in his ODI Career.

'Came from London Only To Get Out for a Duck'

Virat Kohli came from London only to get out for a duck in back-to-back matches.#indvsaus #Cricket #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/ORTzI1BRWs — StumpedbyMemes (@StumpedByMemes) October 23, 2025

'Bagwaan Ko Bhi Wahi Manzoor Hai'

As a Virat Kohli fan it feels like jiase kisi ne iron rod seene mein ghusa diya ho, Australia made Virat Kohli and destroyed him as well 💔 bagwaan ko bhi wahi manzoor hai jo BCCI, Gautam Gambhir aur Ajit Agarkar chaahte hai 🤡 https://t.co/xYk7zKBrG5 — Satyam (@ssatyam_) October 23, 2025

'Even Legends Face Tough Days'

'Retirement Announce'

'THANKING THE ADELAIDE CROWD'

VIRAT KOHLI THANKING THE ADELAIDE CROWD. 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/cr7vQznMHF — Kuldeep Bissa (@KuldeepBissa) October 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)