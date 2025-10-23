India national cricket team legend Virat Kohli is once again out for a duck. The player ending his innings after scoring nothing in four balls, getting dismissed via lbw in 6.5 overs of the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025, by Xavier Bartlett. This was the first time in his illustrious career that Virat Kohli got out for a duck in two consecutive games. In the previous match in Perth, he was out after facing eight balls. The 38-year-old Team India ex-captain has played over 300 ODIs (304) for the Men in Blue. Virat Kohli Wicket Video: Watch Mitchell Starc Dismiss Star Indian Batter For a Duck in IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025.

Virat Kohli Departs For Duck

