Star Indian batter Cheteswar Pujara has reached half century in the second innings of the 1st IND vs BAN test at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. After KL Rahul's dismissal, Pujara came to the crease to join Shubman Gill. The duo put up a 113-run partnership before Gill's (110) wicket. Earlier Pujara made a resilient 90 in the first innings. However this time around, the Indian batter is playing with much more freedom and scoring at a very good rate. With India's lead well over 450, the Indian innings is nearing declaration. How to Watch IND vs BAN 1st Test 2022 Day 3 Live Streaming Online? Get Free Telecast Details of India vs Bangladesh Cricket Match on DD Sports With Time in IST.

Pujara Brings Up 35th Test Fifty

