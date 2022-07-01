Rain stopped play on the first day of the fifth Test as early lunch was taken in Edgbaston on July 1, Friday. India, being put to bat first, scored 53/2 losing the wickets of Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara. James Anderson was the wicket-taker for England so far.

UPDATE - It has started to rain here at the Edgbaston Stadium.#ENGvIND— BCCI (@BCCI) July 1, 2022

