After Rohit Sharma won three back to back tosses against New Zealand in the T20I series, Ajinkya Rahane continued the trend and won the toss in the Kanpur Test against Kiwis. Having lost four back to back tosses, New Zealand all-rounder was not amused and had a hilarious take on it. "Can somebody take a closer look at those coins please?," wrote Neesham on Twitter. Follow IND vs NZ 1st Test Live Score Updates.

Can somebody take a closer look at those coins please? 🙄 #INDvNZ — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) November 25, 2021

