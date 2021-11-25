India and New Zealand face-off in the first Test of the two-match series at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. The series is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23. While India have already played a series under WTC 21-23 this will be New Zealand’s first. Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane will lead India in absence of Virat Kohli who has been rested for the first test. Kane Williamson, on the other hand, is back to lead the Blackcaps after missing the T20I series. India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs NZ Test Series on TV With Time in IST.

India boasts of a strong record at home and it will difficult for New Zealand to challenge them. However, Blackcaps have it in them to turn the tide and register their first Test series win on Indian soil. When it comes to head-to-head between these two teams India have won 21 Tests while Kiwis have won 13.

It is expected to be a spin friendly track at the Green Park in Kanpur. So, India could field three spinners- Ravi Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel. However, this is going to be the first Test at the venue after a gap of five years. Is India vs New Zealand 1st Test 2021 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

India Squad: Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav, Srikar Bharat, Jayant Yadav

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell(w), Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William Somerville, Neil Wagner, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra