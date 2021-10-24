After Pakistan defeated Indian by 10 wickets in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says Winning and losing are all part of the game. Rooting for you guys to bounce back and win the World Cup for India.

All the best for the upcoming matches, Team India.

Here is the Tweet:

Winning and losing are all part of the game. Rooting for you guys to bounce back and win the World Cup for India. All the best for the upcoming matches, #TeamIndia — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 24, 2021

