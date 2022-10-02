India produced a sensational performance as they defeated South Africa by 16 runs in the 2nd T20I in Guwahati to seal the series. The Men in Ble have taken a 2-0 lead as they beat the Proteas in a bilateral T20I series at home for the very first time.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)