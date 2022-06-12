South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has won the toss and his side would bowl first. They have two forced changes with Quinton de Kock and Tristan Stubbs being replaced by Heinrich Klaasen and Reeza Hendricks. India are unchanged from their last match.

See Toss Report:

See Playing XI of Both Sides:

India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa (Playing XI): Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

