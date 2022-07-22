West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and chose to bowl first in the 1st ODI against India on Friday, July 22. For India, Ravindra Jadeja is unavailable after being ruled out of the first two ODIs.

See Toss Report:

West Indies have won the toss and they will bowl first in the 1st ODI against #TeamIndia Live - https://t.co/tE4PtTfY9d #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/g0iXOX9Uki — BCCI (@BCCI) July 22, 2022

See Playing XI of both sides:

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)