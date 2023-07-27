Ahead of the first ODI match against West Indies, India have decided to rest Mohammed Siraj from the three-match limited-overs series. The pacer flew back to his home along with the rest of the Test match returning players like Navdeep Saini, KS Bharat, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane.

Mohammed Siraj Rested

🚨 India have rested Mohammed Siraj from the ODI leg of the West Indies tour The bowler flew back with the rest of the Test returnees in R Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat and Navdeep Saini

