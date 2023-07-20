West Indies are squaring off against India in the second and final game of the Test series on Thursday, July 20 at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain. This game has marked the 100th time India and West Indies have taken centre stage in Test cricket. Before the start of the game, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was presented with a plaque to commemorate the landmark Test between India and West Indies. Virat Kohli Becomes Fourth Indian Cricketer To Complete 500 International Matches, Achieves Feat During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2023

Rohit Sharma Presented With Plaque To Commemorate 100th Test Between India and West Indies

Captain Rohit Sharma is presented with a plaque to commemorate the 100th Test between India and West Indies.#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/99pnoRUK8S — BCCI (@BCCI) July 20, 2023

A Group Picture of India and West Indies Before the Landmark Test

📸📸 Members of #TeamIndia and West Indies come together for a group photo to commemorate the landmark Test between the two nations.#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/9oMeFq2DH6 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 20, 2023

