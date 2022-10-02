India Legends (195/6) produced a sensational display in the final to beat Sri Lanka Legends (162/10) and lift the Road Safety World Series 2022 title and win the competition for a second time. Naman Ojha played a brilliant knock as his century propelled India to a massive score. Sri Lanka batters were not able to get going and were on the receiving end of a 33-run defeat.

