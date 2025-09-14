The India and Pakistan National Cricket Team players avoided handshakes after the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, September 14. The India National Cricket Team, led by a stellar bowling effort from Kuldeep Yadav (3/18) among others, first restricted the Pakistan National Cricket Team to just 127/9 in their 20 overs and then chased down the target in just 15.5 overs. India captain Suryakumar Yadav, on his birthday, sealed the win for India with a six as he finished with an unbeaten 47-run knock. After the match, Suryakumar Yadav and his batting partner Shivam Dube walked off the field, heading to the dressing room and the Pakistan cricketers did not walk up to them to shake hands. Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha had avoided handshakes at the toss. Suryakumar Yadav, Salman Ali Agha Avoid Handshake During Coin Toss For IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

India, Pakistan Players Avoid Handshakes After Asia Cup 2025 Match

Another Video of India, Pakistan Players Avoid Handshake After IND vs PAK Match

"India wins, but no handshake with Pakistan. This isn’t just cricket, it’s a message for Pahalgam. 🔥🇮🇳"#INDvsPAK | Surya kumar Yadav | Abhishek Sharma | Tilak verma | Kuldeep Yadav | pic.twitter.com/cDDfK9P9aQ — Harsh Vardhan (@harshvard100710) September 14, 2025

Indian Players Avoid Handshakes With Pakistan Cricketers

No customary handshake from the Indian team as they didn't come out of the dugout. Pakistan team led by Salman Agha came out in a queue waited for Indian players but no one came. #INDvsPAK #AsiaCup2025 — Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) September 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)