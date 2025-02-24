India have qualified for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals alongside New Zealand from Group A after the Black Caps defeated Bangladesh by five wickets. The Men in Blue beat Bangladesh and arch-rivals Pakistan in their first two matches in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and now, have made it to the semi-finals for the third consecutive time. India and New Zealand qualifying from Group A means that Pakistan and Bangladesh have been eliminated. India were the runners-up in the 2017 Champions Trophy after losing to Pakistan and will look to go all the way this time around. Pakistan Out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 After New Zealand's Seven-Wicket Victory Over Bangladesh.

India Qualify for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals

INTO THE SEMIS 🤩 A third-successive final-four appearance for India at the #ChampionsTrophy 👏 pic.twitter.com/N8kR0rhRMy — ICC (@ICC) February 24, 2025

