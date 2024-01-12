The BCCI on January 12 announced the Indian squad for the first two Test matches against England in the five-game series. Young Dhruv Jurel has earned a call-up to the Test side and he along with KS Bharat and KL Rahul are India's wicketkeeping options for the opening two Tests. Ishan Kishan misses out and so has Mohammed Shami. Shardul Thakur also misses out. Rohit Sharma will lead the side which is more or less the same that drew the Test series in South Africa 1-1 earlier this year. Mark Butcher Slams England’s Preparation for India Test Series, Says ‘I’d Be Terrified if I Was Playing’.

India Squad for First Two Tests vs England:

🚨 NEWS 🚨#TeamIndia's squad for the first two Tests against England announced 🔽 Rohit Sharma (C ), S Gill, Y Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, S Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit… — BCCI (@BCCI) January 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)