India are set to take on Australia in the first T20I of the three-match series in Mohali on September 20 (Tuesday). The Men in Blue will be taking this series as a practice session to get ready for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022. Ahead of the match, skipper Rohit Sharma along with star batters Virat Kohli and KL Rahul hit the nets to be prepared for the Aussie bowlers.
Check the Post about Kohli:
Ready to sweat it out in the nets 🏏@imVkohli@gulzarchahal @BCCI @CricketAus #gulzarchahal #1stT20I #pca #pcanews #punjabcricket #punjab #cricket #teamindia #indiancricketteam #punjabcricketnews #cricketnews #gulzarinderchahal #president #fans #cricketfans pic.twitter.com/ql1kXusOJa
— Punjab Cricket Association (@pcacricket) September 18, 2022
'Rohit Hitting the ball out of the park'
Hitting the ball outside the nets quite literally is none other than our captain @ImRo45 💪@gulzarchahal @BCCI @CricketAus #1stT20I #pca #pcanews #punjabcricket #punjab #cricket #teamindia #indiancricketteam #punjabcricketnews #cricketnews #gulzarinderchahal #rohitsharma pic.twitter.com/OMz2Zeq1Yt
— Punjab Cricket Association (@pcacricket) September 18, 2022
See KL Rahul's Training Pics:
Gearing up ahead of the 1st T20I between India and Australia, @klrahul is leaving no stone unturned during the practice session. @gulzarchahal @BCCI @CricketAus #gulzarchahal #1stT20I #pca #pcanews #punjabcricket #punjab #cricket #teamindia #indiancricketteam #punjabcricketnews pic.twitter.com/ZvnYaFzi5d
— Punjab Cricket Association (@pcacricket) September 18, 2022
'Absolute Treat to Watch'
An absolute treat😍
Watch @imVkohli dedicatedly practicing his shots in the nets today during practice session@gulzarchahal @BCCI @CricketAus #gulzarchahal #1stT20I #pca #pcanews #punjabcricket #punjab #cricket #teamindia #indiancricketteam #punjabcricketnews #cricketnews pic.twitter.com/ZKrCldbKbg
— Punjab Cricket Association (@pcacricket) September 18, 2022
