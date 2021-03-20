IND vs ENG 5th T20I Toss Update

This should be a cracker 💥 We win the toss and bowl ⚪ 🇮🇳 #INDvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 20, 2021

India Playing XI

5th T20I. India XI: R Sharma, V Kohli, S Yadav, R Pant, S Iyer, H Pandya, S Thakur, W Sundar, B Kumar, R Chahar, T Natarajan https://t.co/esxKh1ABfR #INDvENG @Paytm — BCCI (@BCCI) March 20, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)