The ODI series between India and Sri Lanka which were supposed to start on July 13, 2021, could be postponed due to COVID-19 cases in the Sri Lankan camp. The first ODI could now start on July 17, 2021.

Rescheduled dates of India Vs Sri Lanka series: 1st ODI - 17th July. 2nd ODI - 19th July. 3rd ODI - 21st July. 1st T20i - 24th July. 2nd T20i - 25th July. 3rd T20i - 27th July. #SLvIND #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/9xwXGLvvHy — Rajesh (@rajp3006) July 9, 2021

