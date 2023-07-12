India and West Indies are crossing swords in the first game of the two-match Test series at Windsor Park in Dominica. After opting to bat first, West Indies were off to a decent start with Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul looking good in the middle. After Indian pacers were unable to provide an early breakthrough, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma turned to Ravichandran Ashwin. The ace spinner weaved his magic with the ball straightaway to send both openers back into the hut. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan Make Debuts in India vs West Indies 1st Test 2023 (See Pics)

Ravichandran Ashwin Dismisses Tagenarine Chanderpaul

Ravichandran Ashwin Gets Rids of West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite

