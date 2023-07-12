India is squaring off against West Indies in the first game of the two-match Test series on July 12 at Windsor Park in Dominica. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan have been handed their maiden Test cap. In fact, it will be Jaiswal's appearance for the Men in Blue. Both the Southpaws would be eager to put up a show with the bat and stamp their authority on the cricket field. Jaiswal will be opening the batting with skipper Rohit Sharma while Ishan will be slotting in the middle order.IND vs WI Live Score Updates of 1st Test 2023 Day 1: See Playing XI of Both Teams

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan Make Debuts in IND vs WI 1st Test 2023

Congratulations to Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan who are all set to make their Test debut for #TeamIndia. Go well, lads!#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/h2lIvgU6Zp — BCCI (@BCCI) July 12, 2023

