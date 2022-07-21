Indian cricket team is all set to play the first match of thee-game ODI series against West Indies on July 22, 2022 (Friday). The Indian team led by Shikhar Dhawan have already landed on Caribbean soil and reported to the first practice session. Meanwhile, Indian opener Shubman Gill has stressed that they feel pumped and excited to get to the field against Windies players in the first ODI.

Watch India's practice session's video:

Gearing up for ODI No.1 against the West Indies 💪 Here's @ShubmanGill giving a lowdown on #TeamIndia's 🇮🇳 first net session in Trinidad 🇹🇹#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/oxF0dHJfOI — BCCI (@BCCI) July 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)