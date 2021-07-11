India Women registered a fine win against England Women to draw level in the series. It was a must-win game for India and the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side did well.

That is it! #TeamIndia pull it back and win the 2nd T20I against England by 8 runs to level the series 1-1. 🎇 #ENGvIND https://t.co/A5JidVJbAP… pic.twitter.com/YReBjMFyGp — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 11, 2021

