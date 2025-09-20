The India Women's National Cricket Team will wear special pink-coloured jersey in a bid to promote breast cancer awareness during the IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2025 on Saturday, September 20. The BCCI announced this development in a video featuring captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Pratika Rawal and Sneh Rana ,where the players spoke about the jersey being a reminder of the fight against breast cancer. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Women's National Cricket Team will be eyeing their first-ever ODI series win against Australia when the Women in Blue lock horns with Alyssa Healy and her team in the IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2025, which is scheduled to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, starting at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). India Women Register Biggest Win Against Australia in ODIs As Women in Blue Win Second ODI By 102 Runs.

India Women's Team to Wear Pink-Coloured Jersey in IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2025

𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙠𝙨 𝙖 𝘿𝙤𝙩! 🩷#TeamIndia will be wearing special pink-coloured jerseys in the Third ODI today to promote Breast Cancer Awareness, in partnership with @SBILife 👏👏#INDvAUS | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/qnJukLLxoh — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 20, 2025

