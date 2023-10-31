Team India are currently in top form as they are the only undefeated team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign. Team India arrived in Mumbai on Monday, following their commanding 100-run victory over the reigning champions England. India is set to face Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium on November 02 in Mumbai. India's captain, Rohit Sharma, was seen accompanied by his wife, Ritika Sajdeh. Shortly after, the likes of Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav and Indian head coach Rahul Dravid, among others, followed out of the airport to their next destination. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Unbeaten Team India Arrives in Mumbai Ahead of their Match Against Sri Lanka

Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh

Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh (Photo Credit: Yogen Shah)

Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav

Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav making their way out (Photo Credit: Yogen Shah)

KL Rahul at the airport

KL Rahul at the airport (Photo Credit: Yogen Shah)

Kuldeep Yadav at the Airport

Kuldeep Yadav (Photo Credit: Yogen Shah)

Mohammed Siraj makes his way out

Mohammed Siraj makes his way out (Photo Credit: Yogen Shah)

