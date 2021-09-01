As the Delhi Capitals have reached UAE ahead of the second leg of IPL 2021, their training has begun full-fledgedly as the players look forward to beginning from scratch for the upcoming tournament. In that case, Praveen Dubey was casually spotted taking a magnificent one-handed catch without celebrating his stunners. Looks like not a big thing for Dubey to be plucking such catches which even surprised the franchise as well.

Check Out Praveen Dubey's Stunning Catch Video:

Nonchalantly plucking one handed stunners out of thin air 🤯 Dubey ji, thoda celebrate toh kar lete 😉#YehHaiNayi #IPL2021 #DCAllAccess @OctaFX pic.twitter.com/e7fFlqLKm3 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) September 1, 2021

