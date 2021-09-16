Rishabh Pant would remain as captain of Delhi Capitals for the remainder of IPL 2021 in UAE, the franchise announced today.

See the official announcement:

🚨 OFFICIAL STATEMENT 🚨 JSW-GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals today announced that Rishabh Pant will continue as Captain for the remainder of the #IPL2021 season.#YehHaiNayiDillipic.twitter.com/yTp2CZHqYj — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) September 16, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)