Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel struck a partnership of 75 runs off 32 balls as Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians in the second game of IPL 2022 on Sunday, March 27. Delhi Capitals had lost five wickets within the first 10 overs but Yadav's resilient 48* off 38 balls as they beat the former champions in 18.2 overs. Mumbai Indians' thus are yet to win an opening game in the IPL since 2012.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)