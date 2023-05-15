Gujarat Titans have handed Dasun Shanaka his much-awaited IPL debut against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday, May 15. The defending champions also have recalled Sai Sudharsan and Yash Dayal into their team for this match. Sunrisers Hyderabad, too have a change in the form of Marco Jansen replacing Glenn Phillips. Why Are Gujarat Titans Players Wearing Lavender Jersey Against SRH in IPL 2023 Match? Know Reason.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Markande, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan

