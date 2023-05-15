Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Rajasthan Royals by a huge margin of 112 runs in their recent Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Following this, Lucknow Super Giants posted a one-word tweet with two reactions on Twitter. The tweet soon became viral as fans started to react. In the recent past, we have seen RCB and LSG developing a rivalry. An altercation between Virat Kohli and LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir took place during the last time these two teams met each other. Both teams have won one match each in this season's fixture and are in contention for playoffs. Here are a few reactions to this post. IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants to Don Mohun Bagan's Green and Maroon Colours During Kolkata Knight Riders Match at Eden Gardens.

LSG Share Tweet After RCB's Victory

RCB. 👌👀 — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 14, 2023

Surprised

This is How You Respect Your Opponent

This is how you respect your opponents 🤝❤ https://t.co/jS2QQzKBxT — ❤🥺✌ (@shaheenfan88) May 14, 2023

Let's Hope Another Match with You

🥱💥😎 Let's hope another match with you 😃 https://t.co/sMwZzNMXem — Kalyan_cult_Ravindra (@TanniruRavindra) May 14, 2023

That's RCB

😂😂😂 that’s RCB my dear lsg😂😂 https://t.co/BUCOV3VUbo — Aaryak G KAUSHIK (@aaryak_g) May 14, 2023

See You Soon

