The robotic dog, which made its debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 just a few days ago in the broadcasting team, has finally got a name based on fan votes. The roving Robo-Dog has been named "Champak". The announcement was made on IPL's social handle ahead of the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings clash on Sunday evening. The robot dog made its debut before the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match in Delhi on April 13. The new addition to IPL's broadcasting team marks a significant step and innovation for fan engagement. IPL’s Latest Introduction ‘Robot Dog’ Brings Coin for Toss During DC vs MI IPL 2025 Match in Delhi (Watch Video).

IPL 2025 Robot Dog Named ‘Champak’

We asked and you answered ✍️ Based on fan votes, we present 'Champak' - the newest member of our family 🗳🥳#TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/D2x1o8FeDR — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)