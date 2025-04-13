The Indian Premier League (IPL) has introduced a "robot dog" for its broadcast team ahead of the high-voltage Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The quadruped robot dog has several advanced features which will further enhance the quality of the IPL. During the DC vs MI IPL 2025 toss, the robot dog showed one of its features by bringing the coin. The video has now gone viral on social media. IPL Unveils New ‘Robot Dog’ for Broadcast Team Ahead of DC vs MI IPL 2025 Match in Delhi (Watch Video).

Robot Dog Brings Coin for Toss During DC vs MI IPL 2025 Match

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)