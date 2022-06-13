As per various reports, Viacom18 has bagged the digital rights for the IPL 2023-2027. The bidding amount for IPL digital rights was reported Rs 19,680 crore. However, the winner names are not official yet.

#IPLMediaRights #iplmediarightsauction #Viacom18 takes Package B that covers digital rights for Indian sub-continent

