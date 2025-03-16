JioHotstar (JioStar) formed from the merger of Disney's Star India and Reliance Industries' Viacom18, is reportedly considering to remove its entertainment content from YouTube from May 1. It will mark the second major decision made by the company following the merger. The development is reportedly being part of a strategy to limit free digital streaming options and encouraging users to subscribe to its paid services. As per reports, the company may implement the change from May 1. However, a final decision has not yet been made. Reliance Jio Recharge Plan: Jio Launches Prepaid Plan With JioHotstar Subscription; Check Details.

🚨 JioStar plans to remove its entertainment content from YouTube by May 1 pic.twitter.com/4FwZI8pdpu — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) March 14, 2025

