The Indian Premier League (IPL) has unveiled a "robot dog" for its broadcast team ahead of the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match in Delhi on Sunday. IPL shared a special video on their social handle where cricketer-turned-commentator Danny Morrison introduced a quadruped robot dog. The robot dog has several advanced features which will further enhance the quality of the IPL. In the video, several Mumbai Indians players and IPL stars featured. Water Sprayed at Fans to Beat the Heat During RR vs RCB IPL 2025 Match at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium (See Pic).

IPL Unveils New ‘Robot Dog’

𝗛𝗼𝗹𝗱 𝗼𝗻! 𝗪𝗲'𝘃𝗲 𝗮 𝗻𝗲𝘄 𝗜𝗣𝗟 𝗳𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗹𝘆 𝗺𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗼𝘄𝗻 👀 It can walk, run, jump, and bring you a 'heart(y)' smile 🐩❤️ And...A whole new vision 🎥 Meet the newest member of the #TATAIPL Broadcast family 👏 - By @jigsactin P.S: Can you help us in… pic.twitter.com/jlPS928MwV — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 13, 2025

