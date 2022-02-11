The Oman Quadrangular T20I series 2022 begins with the match between Ireland and UAE. The match will begin at 11.30 pm IST at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat. The Quadrangular series will feature Oman, UAE, Ireland and Nepal. The online telecast of the match will be available on FanCode. Check out the live streaming details of the game below.

Gear up for a fun fest as 4️⃣ teams square off against each other to claim glory! 🔥 📺 Catch all the action LIVE on #FanCode 👉 https://t.co/ccITeVb7sX pic.twitter.com/FBgtoboSTx — FanCode (@FanCode) February 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)