David Warner's absence from the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) squad has been one of the main talking points around their match against Rajasthan Royals on Monday. The Australian opener was earlier stripped off the SRH captaincy after a poor start to this years' IPL with Kane Williamson replacing him. However, with the southpaw not finding form at all even in the UAE leg of IPL 2021, he was dropped from the squad to play against Rajasthan Royals. Post this development, it came into the light that he was not even present at the stadium and when a fan enquired about this on Instagram, Warner replied saying, "Unfortunately won't be again but keep supporting please." This indicates that his time at SRH might have come to an end, which opens up the possibility of him entering the mega auctions next year.

Warner was also seen uploading Instagram stories of him watching SRH's match where Jason Roy and Kane Williamson both struck fifties to help the 2016 champions register their second win this season.

Take a look at this below:

David Warner's reply to a fan, indicating that he won't play again for SRH this season (Photo credit: Instagram)

However, fans were not happy with this development and criticised Sunrisers Hyderabad management for their poor treatment of a player who won them their only IPL trophy, in 2016. Check out some reactions below:

'He will come back for sure'

#DavidWarner he deserves better team He has done sooooo much for srh all these years and he always call it his second home He will be back with more power for sure @davidwarner31 — A.R.I.M.O.N ! happy keeho day ! (@itsarimon) September 28, 2021

'Deserved better'

'Grounded for what?', this user asked

Warner is being grounded for what ? He deserves a team that respects him .A true champion ..RESPECT #DavidWarner — Tarak Nagaraj (@Tarak39563613) September 28, 2021

'Learn to respect'

Without playing qualifiers I can tell @SunRisers loose everything by losing IPL legend like @davidwarner31. Learn to respect players #SunrisersHyderabad#DavidWarner — Bhushan0409 (@bd0409) September 28, 2021

A hopeful fan reacted:

We will miss you Warner @davidwarner31 Hope next season will be a good beginning 🥺💯#DavidWarner #SRHvRR pic.twitter.com/zhRnqXrc3v — Shahid Suhail (@ShahidSuhail15) September 28, 2021

Will it be a big mistake?

Without Warner SRH is not SRH @davidwarner31 is the key 🔑 that makes this team a champion team If SRH team let him to go this will be the biggest mistake Coz of him SRH became champion because of him SRH go from 0 to herO… #DavidWarner pic.twitter.com/7inmD1aVu4 — RANJEEV (@cheeranjeev5) September 28, 2021

'You deserve better, David'

1 bad season and no place for a IPL legend 🤦 The greatest IPL Batsman of all time. The only player to win orange cap-thrice The man gave his heart and soul for #SRH SRH Fanbase is mainly bcs of him You deserve better David Warner Come to Lucknow next year#SRHvsRR#DavidWarner pic.twitter.com/2VMOSHWJeE — Shoronjeet Banerjee (@shoronjeet16) September 27, 2021

Some fans also wished Warner to be part of their favourite teams next season:

Imagine Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and David Warner together in one team!

A Delhi Capitals fan wrote:

I want #DavidWarner back at delhi capitals..... That guy deserve better❣️ — Ayashakanta Mohanty (@AyashakantaMoh1) September 28, 2021

