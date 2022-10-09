West Indies are slated to take on UAE in a warm-up match at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Monday, October 10. The match would be played at the Junction Oval, Melbourne and is slated to start at 5:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, neither the live telecast nor live streaming of this match is available. But fans can follow details of the match from the teams' social media handles.

WI vs UAE T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-up Match:

The COUNTDOWN is ON! Time to set the ⏰, get enough 💤 & get ready to cheer on #UAECricket as they start their @ICC @T20WorldCup warm-up matches 👊 the perfect appetizer 🍽️ Let's get ready to rock 'n roll 👇! pic.twitter.com/IdT5Ck3Zta — UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) October 9, 2022

