Sri Lanka would be facing Zimbabwe in a warm up match on Tuesday, October 11 ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022. The match, which would be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, will begin at 9:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, this game would neither be available for live telecast nor streaming. But fans can follow updates of the match from the team's social media handles and also the T20 World Cup's official website.

SL vs ZIM:

Head coach Dave Houghton on the mood in the camp before 🇿🇼 face 🇱🇰 in their first @t20worldcup warm-up match at the MCG on Tuesday#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/7Fid5GjmSm — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) October 10, 2022

