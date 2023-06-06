UAE and West Indies are set to lock horns in the second ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday, May 6. The match would be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and it will start at 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The live telecast of this match would be available on the Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports 3 channels, in India. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Daren Sammy Appointed Head Coach of West Indies ODI and T20I Teams; Andre Coley Handed Charge of Test Side.

UAE vs WI 2nd ODI

