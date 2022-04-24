Ishan Kishan's luck was not at all by his side as he was bizarrely dismissed during Mumbai Indians' clash against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 on Sunday, April 24. Kishan reached out for a wide delivery, which got his under-edge and it went straight to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock's foot from where it looped up and Jason Holder at first slip, took a simple catch.

Watch Video Here:

Unlucky Ishan Kishan pic.twitter.com/QsI9KowDlq — Big Cric Fan (@cric_big_fan) April 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)