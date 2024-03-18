The former owner of the franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has congratulated the RCB's women's team after they won the WPL 2024 season. It was an amazing sight after Smriti Mandhana and Co. lifted the WPL 2024 trophy after beating Delhi Capitals by eight wickets. Vijay Mallya took to his social media and wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to the RCB Women’s Team for winning the WPL. It would be a fantastic double if the RCB Men’s Team won the IPL which is long overdue. Good Luck." Mallya also want the RCB men's team to lift the trophy. RCB Fans in Bengaluru Hit The Streets To Celebrate Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s Team’s WPL 2024 Title Win (Watch Videos).

Have a Look at Social Media Post by Vijay Mallya

Heartiest congratulations to the RCB Women’s Team for winning the WPL. It would be a fantastic double if the RCB Men’s Team won the IPL which is long overdue. Good Luck.— Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) March 17, 2024

