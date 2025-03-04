Delhi Police shared a unique good luck message for the India national cricket team ahead of their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final against Australia on March 4. The Rohit Sharma-led side faces their most difficult test so far as they go up against Australia, a team that had beaten them to win the ODI World Cup final two years ago. Taking to X, Delhi Police put out a post on wishing the India national cricket team good luck while also reminding fans about road safety. "Jaise green paar ki hai, yellow par bhi kar jaoge. Bas traffic signals se mili shiksha dhyaan rakhe. Yellow par zara sambhal ke." (The way you conquered green, you will do for yellow as well. Keep the lessons learnt from traffic signals in mind. When it is yellow, be a bit careful.) Here, green signifies the Pakistan team that India beat earlier and yellow for Australia. Delhi Police also urged fans to not watch the match on mobile phone while driving. India vs Australia Free Live Streaming Online, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final: How To Watch IND vs AUS CT Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

Delhi Police's Post for Team India Ahead of IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)