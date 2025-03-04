India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to witness a clash of epic proportions when India and Australia lock horns in what promises to be a blockbuster of a semi-final clash. Both India and Australia have been superb so far and deservedly find themselves in the last four of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. India finished on top of Group A after winning all their matches and while Australia secured second spot in Group B, finishing with four points with two of the matches washed out due to rain. The IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash is set to be a rematch of the 2023 ODI World Cup final where the Pat Cummins-led Australia national cricket team had silenced a packed crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad by beating India to win the title. IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Australia Cricket Match in Dubai.

The India national cricket team will be out to settle the score with Australia and enter the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final. There have been talks of the India national cricket team having a slight advantage over Australia in this clash as the Men in Blue are better acquainted with the pitch and conditions at the Dubai International Stadium, having played all their Group A games at this venue. However, Rohit Sharma played down such talks. Travis Head will be among the players to watch out for and he will look to make an impact like he did in the 2023 ODI World Cup final. Should India go with a four-pronged spin attack like they did against New Zealand, it will be interesting to see how Australia cope and retaliate. IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Cricket Fans in Varanasi Offer Prayers for India’s Win Against Australia in Semi-Final (Watch Video).

When is India vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final match takes place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday, March 4. The live action in IND vs AUS cricket match will begin from 02:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) onwards.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

Following the Reliance-Star merger, Star Sports Network and Sports18 Network now hold the broadcast rights of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in India. So, fans in India can watch the IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 and Sports 18-1 TV channels. For the India vs Australia viewing option online, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming will be available on the newly rebranded JioHotstar, which is a merger of JioCinema and Hotstar. So IND vs AUS free live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar platform for fans in India, but for a limited time. The India vs Australia clash is expected to be a hard-fought one with the Men in Blue coming out on top in the end.

