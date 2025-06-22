India national cricket team ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah became the first Asian bowler with 150 or more Test wickets in the SENA countries. The 31-year-old achieved this historic feat during the first Test against the England national cricket team in Leeds. Jasprit Bumrah also claimed his 14th five-wicket haul in Test cricket during the first innings. The 31-year-old took key wickets of Zak Crawley (4), Ben Duckett (62), Joe Root (28), Chris Woakes (38) and Josh Tongue (11). Jasprit Bumrah Shatters Wasim Akram’s Historic Record of Most Test Wickets by Asian Bowlers in SENA Countries, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025.

Historic Feat During Jasprit Bumrah!

𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐃𝐚𝐲, 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐞 🤩 14 Test 5-fers ✅ Joint-most 5-fers for India in away Tests (12) ✅ Most 5-fers in WTC history (11) ✅@Jaspritbumrah93 is in the league of his own! 💪#ENGvIND 1st Test Day 3 LIVE NOW Streaming on JioHotstar 👉… pic.twitter.com/OWqBdNXFMa — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 22, 2025

